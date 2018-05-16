State Roofing Board Reminds Homeowners To Verify Registration

The Construction Industries Board (CIB) is reminding Oklahoma homeowners and business owners to verify a roofing contractor’s registration is in good standing, with endorsement for commercial work, before hiring for roofing work. It is important to take steps to verify roofing registration so you do not become a victim of those who are not legitimate contractors.

“Property owners need to be vigilant and protect themselves and their property by obtaining current information on roofing contractors. Verifying roofing registration is an important and easy step toward reducing the risk to ‘let the buyer beware’,” says Janie Hubbard, CIB Administrator. Consumers should verify a contractor’s CIB license or registration at www.ok.gov/ cib, or 405-521-6550.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/