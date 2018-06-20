The Story Of The Willis Townsley Family

One of the founding fathers of Sulphur Springs was Willis Townsley. He and his family were instrumental in the development of many of the attractions of Sulphur. Here are some interesting facts about this family.

As we have related the story of the creation of Platt National Park and the removal of the town of Sulphur Springs from the Reserve, we have often mentioned the name of Willis L. Townsley. Probably, there were few other families, in the early days of Sulphur Springs, who had a more positive effect on the development of the new town.

When the buildings of the old town were appraised for auction, Willis was selected. The people who were on the appraisement commission were Superintendent Swords, H. F. Weems and Willis Townsley.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/