Anadarko Ends Girl’s Win Streak At 17

The Sulphur girls fell for the first time this season on Saturday in the championship of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament to Anadarko.

But the No. 6 Lady Dogs racked up three wins prior to the loss on Saturday and are one of only two teams in Class 3A with just one loss.

“The girls played extremely well this week,” said Sulphur head coach Toby Todd. “We came away with runner up in a very tough tournament.”

The Lady Dogs fell to Class 4A No. 5 Anadarko 46-35 in the championship, but got a big win over 2A No. 3 Vanoss, 33-31 in the semifinals on Friday.

