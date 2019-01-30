PHOTO BY SABRINA DUCK
Lady Bulldog Payton James, left, drives around an Anadarko defender in the team’s loss to the Warriors in the finals of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
PHOTO BY DEJAY ARMS
Sulphur’s Harley Jacobs gets some traction in this drive to the basket in the tournament finals at Purcell Saturday.
PHOTO BY DEJAY ARMS
Sulphur’s Payton Row drives in for a layup in the Lady Bulldog’s loss to Anadarko in the finals of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell last Saturday.
PHOTO BY SABRINA DUCK
It wasn’t what they had hoped for, but the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs were still proud of their runner-up title in the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell last Saturday. The team suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Anadarko, one of the top teams in Class 4A.
Anadarko Ends Girl’s Win Streak At 17
The Sulphur girls fell for the first time this season on Saturday in the championship of the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament to Anadarko.
But the No. 6 Lady Dogs racked up three wins prior to the loss on Saturday and are one of only two teams in Class 3A with just one loss.
“The girls played extremely well this week,” said Sulphur head coach Toby Todd. “We came away with runner up in a very tough tournament.”
The Lady Dogs fell to Class 4A No. 5 Anadarko 46-35 in the championship, but got a big win over 2A No. 3 Vanoss, 33-31 in the semifinals on Friday.
