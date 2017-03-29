Boy’s Golf Team Wins

The Sulphur boys golf had quite the showing last week at Lake Murray, winning a tournament away from Sulphur Hills for the first time in five years.

The Dog’s team score was 355 but they trailed Newcastle at the end of the tournament by two shots

However, after some questions about one of Newcastle’s players scores, a two-stroke penalty was assessed and the score was now tied.

