Boys 13th In State CC Meet; Girls Run Strong

The Sulphur cross country teams had great results this past weekend at the state meet, as the boys finished 13th as a team and two members from the girls team recorded personal best times.

The boys were 13th out of 21 teams and battled through injuries to a strong finish.

“There were four out of the seven that were dinged up, so I was proud of the way they competed,” said Sulphur head coach Terry Neal. “They ran well.”

The boys team was led by Caleb Pierce, who came in 25th overall. He ran 18:10. He was followed close behind by Samuel Barker, who ran 18:16 and finished 28th.

Keagen Trett was 90th with a time of 19:43. Wyatt Knott was 102nd with a time of 19:57, Kolbe Madron was 122nd with a time of 20:38, Keegan Johnson was 141st and ran 21:27 and Cameron Thompson was 154th and ran 23:19.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/