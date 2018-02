The Sulphur boys went 1-1 last week, as they got a road conference victory over Madill on Tuesday, but fell at home to Marietta on Friday night.

The Dogs (14-5) took care of the Wildcats 81-56 on the road but fell on Friday to the Indians 50-37.}

