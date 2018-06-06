Dog’s 10 & Under Baseball Team Takes 3rd

The Sulphur Bulldogs 10 and under baseball team won 3rd place at the “Rock Star” Tournament held at Del City Ballpark on June 2-3. Players competing for Sulphur were, from left, front row, Jayden McClure, Aiden Graves, Brody Wallace, Drake Wood, Carter Cole, Noah Heitland, Trenten Whitehead, Landy DeArman, Grady Hardoin. Not pictured are Jett Gilbert and Clete Gilbert. The team is coached by Emile Heitland, Joe DeArman and Jeremy Hardoin, in back, from left. Their next tournament is June 9 at Duncan.I

