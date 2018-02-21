Dogs Get Big Win In District

The Sulphur boys put a frustrating loss behind them from just two days earlier and cruised to a district championship on Saturday night at home, winning 62-49 over Bridge Creek. Sulphur fell 60-30 to Kingston on Tuesday but responded with a solid performance when it mattered most on Saturday.

“I was really proud of the guys for bouncing back in a big way for districts against Bridge Creek,” said Sulphur head coach Chase Todd. “We were at a huge height disadvantage. Their center is a good player. I thought Braezen did a fantastic job on him defensively and keeping him off the offensive glass.

