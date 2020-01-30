Dogs Get Conference Road Win; Scratch In Purcell Tournament

The Sulphur boys had a tough week but got a big conference win over Dickson earlier in the week to close the week with a 11-4 record.

Sulphur beat Dickson 63-43 on the road Tuesday before falling in the two games in the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament to Class 3A No. 15 Purcell, 48-44, and Class 2A No. 6 Vanoss, 54-40.

Things will only get tougher for the Dogs, as they have a difficult close to the year before playoff time arrives in three to four weeks.

