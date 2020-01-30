PHOTOS BY DEJAY ARMS
ABOVE LEFT: Sulphur’s Weston Arms fires up and over a Vanoss defender in the Bulldog’s second-round loss last week in the Purcell Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.
ABOVE RIGHT: The Dog’s Reese Ratchford goes in for a short jumper in Sulphur’s loss to Vanoss in the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament last week.
PHOTO BY DEJAY ARMS
The Bulldog’s Cole Hammond, above photo, and Lady Bulldog Korie Allensworth, below photo, fire off jump shots during the two team’s appearances in the Heart of Oklahoma tournament in Purcell last weekend.
Dogs Get Conference Road Win; Scratch In Purcell Tournament
The Sulphur boys had a tough week but got a big conference win over Dickson earlier in the week to close the week with a 11-4 record.
Sulphur beat Dickson 63-43 on the road Tuesday before falling in the two games in the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament to Class 3A No. 15 Purcell, 48-44, and Class 2A No. 6 Vanoss, 54-40.
Things will only get tougher for the Dogs, as they have a difficult close to the year before playoff time arrives in three to four weeks.
