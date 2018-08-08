Dogs Launch 2018 Season In First Practice Monday

Sulphur launched the 2018 football season on Monday with a morning practice session. The team will continue with practices this week in preparation for their first test of the season in a home scrimmage against Lindsay on Thursday, Aug. 16. Action will get underway about 5:30 p.m.

The Dogs again will again be participating in zero week where they will have only one scrimmage and then get right into their schedule at Cache on August 24.

