Sulphur’s Trey Kiser (32) returned to action last Friday against Perkins-Tryon after suffering an ankle injury several weeks ago. Kiser, the team’s leading rusher, rolled up 235 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Dogs hammed out a first-round playoff win.
Dogs Move To The Quarterfinals With Impressive First Round Win
Another week, another dominating performance.
Sulphur is moving on to the Class 3A Quarterfinals after an impressive 34-7 win over Perkins last Friday night in the first round of the playoffs at Agee Field.
The Dogs will now host Idabel this Friday night at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinals.
“I thought our kids played really well,” said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon. “We executed and had a great week of practice.”
“But we have to put that behind us and move on. We have a really tough matchup this week and we had better be ready to play.”
