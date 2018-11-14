Dogs Move To The Quarterfinals With Impressive First Round Win

Another week, another dominating performance.

Sulphur is moving on to the Class 3A Quarterfinals after an impressive 34-7 win over Perkins last Friday night in the first round of the playoffs at Agee Field.

The Dogs will now host Idabel this Friday night at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

“I thought our kids played really well,” said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon. “We executed and had a great week of practice.”

“But we have to put that behind us and move on. We have a really tough matchup this week and we had better be ready to play.”

