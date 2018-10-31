Dogs Win District Title In Cruise Past Oklahoma City Douglas

Sulphur turned in another dominating performance on Friday night, as they rolled over Douglass 60-26 in their final home game of 2018 at Agee Field. The Dogs got out to a 27-0 lead through a quarter and led 47-6 at halftime before cruising in the second half. “We played well,” said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon. “We were able to move the ball up and down the field on them and our defense played really well. I think we got better.” The Dogs (8-1, 6-0) officially secured the District 3A-2 championship with the win. They are a game ahead of second place Plainview and hold the tiebreaker, a head-to-head 26-7 win two weeks ago over the Indians.

