Girls Beat Kingston To Win District Title

The Sulphur Lady Bulldogs are district champs again.

The Lady Dogs (19-8) won all three games last week to win the district title, beating Madill 12-11, Kingston 20-14 and the Redskins again in the championship, 12-7.

In the win over Madill, the Lady Dogs bats came on late and did it without standout hitter Shallen Mershon. She was hurt on Tuesday night with a high ankle sprain and wasn’t able to play.

But the others made up.

