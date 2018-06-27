Girls Roll To Championship In Tournament At Tuska

It may be the offseason or just summer league, but the Sulphur softball team is in full swing.

The Lady Dogs captured the Southern Oklahoma Summer League Championship last weekend in Tushka, winning five games with some great defense and dominant pitching.

Three leagues took part in the big, combined super league. One was in Latta, the others Stonewall and Caney.

