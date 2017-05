The Oklahoma Force South softball team was crowned the champion in a tournament in Shawnee on May 5. The Sulphur girls compeing on the tournament are Kinlee Duck, Paisley Runyan, Meredith Jones, Ally Dixon, Harley Beesley and Shallen Mershon.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/