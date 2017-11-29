The Bulldog’s Trey Kiser was named Player of the Week for his performance in Sulphur’s round three, Class 3A playoff win over Sperry on the road last Friday.

Kiser, a junior, was a key cog in the Bulldog’s impressive win at Sperry.

In addition to making numerous plays from his linebacker position, Kiser rushed for over 200 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Bulldogs rolled over the Pirates in the quarterfinal Class 3A game.

