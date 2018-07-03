SHS Grads Haines, Farrell Ready For The Next Level

Jacob Farrell and Houston Haines certainly got used to wearing red and white for most of their lives. That time has passed. The two recent graduates are trading in their red and white for orange and black, as Farrell heads north to Stillwater and Haines makes the short trip to Ada to start their college football careers.

Farrell is part of a strong local group set to join Mike Gundy and company at Oklahoma State, while Haines chose to stay local and play for East Central, an up and coming program with a new coach this fall. Both are eager to get going and for the new challenges ahead. “I’m looking forward to getting to experience the game I

love at a higher level,” said Farrell. “I want to put in the work that it takes to be successful at this level and I’m excited to get started.” “I’m looking forward to getting to play with my new teammates and meeting a lot of new people,” said Haines. Haines was a big play waiting to happen for the Dogs in his senior season. He amassed 24 catches for 578 yards and seven touchdowns receiving. He also had 21 carries for 215 yards and a touchdown rushing

