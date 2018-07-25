Soccer Clinic For Youth To Be Held Aug. 6-7

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

ADA, Okla. – The Chickasaw Nation will host a soccer clinic Monday, Aug. 6 through Tuesday, Aug. 7, for Chickasaw youth and Chickasaw Nation employees’ children, ages 4-12 are eligible to apply.

Clinic instruction will be led by college-level coaches, dedicated to teaching students the fundamentals of soccer and teamwork.

 

