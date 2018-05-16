Sulphur Golf Team Wins 6th In State Tournament

The Sulphur boys golf team capped off another outstanding year last week, as they placed 6th in the Class 3A State Tournament at Trosper Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City.

The Dogs shot 335 as a team on the first 18 to put them in 7th, but bounced back with a very solid round in the final round of the first day and on the second 18, shooting 321, good enough for 6th.

The Dogs would hold their position on the final day and last 18 holes of the year, shooting 328 to place 6th as a team.

